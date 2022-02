Eloquii

Quilted Coat

$169.95 $41.99

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Quilted coat easy fit non closure with self belt fully lined Hits at knee polyester coating fabric Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 47 1/2". 100% Polyester Care: Hand wash cold with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed CN Item# 1258190