Carleen

Quilted Bicoastal Bandana

$75.00

Created in collaboration with Quiltey, a clever (and surprisingly warm!) quilted bandana brings together two of our favorite things (quilts and bandanas!) for the perfect blend of comfy and creative. Our bicoastal bandanas feature both the California and New York state flowers, now with an added layer of texture from quilting the layers together. Measures approximately 29" x 14".