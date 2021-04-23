oscilatey

Quilt Chore Coat

Vintage Quilt Chore Coat A well loved quilt transformed into wearable art. This chore coat was handmade by me. Features an oversized unisex fit, two pockets and an open front with a stand up back collar. A true beauty retains all of the love and wear this quilt endured through its time as a quilt. Well worn and may have exposed batting, rips in patchwork seams, patches, staining or discoloration. Super soft and worn in, all interior seams are bound. Unisex fit will be true to size for men, women should size down and can cuff the sleeves for a custom fit. Quilt Pattern: mixed quilts & blocks Fabric: lightweight cotton Condition: well worn, staining, discoloration Back across:22” Length center back:26” Sleeve length:24”