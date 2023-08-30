Kurt Geiger London

Quilt Box Crystal Clutch Bag

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Kurt Geiger London Quilt Box crystal clutch bag Presented in fuchsia pink, the Quilt Box clutch bag arrives in a transparent structured silhouette punctuated with crystals simulating a classic quilted effect. Packed with a removable pouch, it is finished with Kurt Geiger London's most recognisable trademark: the eagle head charm. Imported Highlights fuchsia pink gold-tone hardware transparent design crystal embellishment signature eagle head charm single circular top handle detachable chain-link shoulder strap clasp fastening removable pouch Composition Outer: Acrylic 80%, Metal 20% Lining: Polyurethane 60%, Polyester 40% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 21013202 Brand style ID: 05161