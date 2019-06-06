Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Banana Boat
Quik Dri Scalp Spray Sunscreen Spf 30
$11.88
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
You don’t have to stop playing for long with Banana Boatreg, Sport Performancereg, Quik Dri Spray Sunscreen SPF 30. The spray is clear and practically dries before you can say, “Go!”
Featured in 1 story
Supergoop's Scalp Sunscreen Just Sold Out
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Elemis
Daily Defense Shield Spf 30
$60.00
from
Elemis
BUY
DETAILS
Pond's
Pond's Clarant B3 Even Skin Tone Moisturizer Spf 30
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Avene UK
Cleanance High Protection Spf30 Cream
£16.00
from
Boots
BUY
DETAILS
Olay
Face Sunscreen Serum + Shine Control, Spf 35
$26.99
from
Olay
BUY
DETAILS
Banana Boat
Banana Boat Self Tanning Sunless Lotion
£35.67
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Banana Boat
Summer Color Self-tanning Deep Dark Color
C$56.48
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Banana Boat
Qwik Dri Pump Spray Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 30
$6.44
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Banana Boat
Aloe Aftersun Lotion
$8.78
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
