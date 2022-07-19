Bose

Quietcomfort® 45 Headphones

$499.95

Buy Now Review It

At Bose

You feel it the minute you put them on. The soft, plush cushions seal you in. Then you flip the switch and whoosh—the world fades away. The music starts, and it’s love at first listen. That’s the power of our next-gen QuietComfort® headphones, now with a best-in-class combination of noise cancelling performance and premium comfort, plus proprietary acoustic technology for deep, clear audio with adjustable EQ, so you can tune your music to your liking. Bose QuietComfort® 45 headphones—wireless headphones with a perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound you’ll enjoy all day long.