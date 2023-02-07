Bose

Quietcomfort 45

Noise cancelling wireless headphones – The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. High-fidelity audio – The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Quiet & Aware Modes – Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time. Over ear headphones – These comfortable wireless headphones are suitable for all-day wear. Crafted with plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon, and designed with minimal clamping force, they're as luxurious as they are durable. Up to 24 hours battery life – Enjoy 24 hours of battery life from a single charge.* A quick 15-minute charge offers 3 hours when you're on the go, or plug in the included audio cable to listen for even longer in wired mode. Around ear headphones charge via USB-C – Headphones charge via the included USB-C cable. Bluetooth wireless noise cancelling headphones – These headphones are optimized for a strong, reliable Bluetooth connection within 30 feet of the paired device. Bose Music app – The app walks you through guided setup of your over ear headphones, making it easy to get started. Plus, access adjustable noise cancellation settings, manage your Bluetooth connections, enable shortcuts, and more.