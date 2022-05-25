Chronicle Books

Quiet Your Inner Critic Journal

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 65088635; Color Code: 000 This guided journal offers readers tools to stop putting themselves down and start speaking kindly to themselves. Inspired by the widespread recognition that your inner voice plays a huge role in your self-esteem and mental health, the journal helps readers recognize negative patterns in how they relate to themselves and helps them to reframe those inner conversations, react gently when self-criticism sneaks back in, and cultivate a more positive relationship with themselves overall. Whether the negative inner conversation stems from body image, work expectations, personal life goals, or specific challenging moments, Quiet Your Inner Critic offers a holistic and inclusive way to treat ourselves more gently and find a more positive way to speak to our inner selves. By Lindsay Kramer 192 pages