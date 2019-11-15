Fujifilm

Quicksnap Disposable Camera (2 Pack)

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

One-Time-Use disposable camera in a compact body. Plus camera wrist strap and microfiber cloth Great quality, sharp pictures with a 10-foot built-in-flash Fun and easy to use. Perfect for all fun occasions! Great for indoor and outdoor pictures alike Loaded with Superia X-TRA 400 film, 27 exposures Enjoy your camera to the max with no worry of keeping it clean! This one-time-use camera is perfect for any age and occasion. You use and abuse and enjoy clear great quality pictures! Its compact body keeps it easy to carry around and use. Built-in 10-foot flash created clear pictures indoor and outdoors alike. It is fun and easy to use. Loaded with Superia X-TRA 400 film, 27 exposures Bonus Custom Camera Wrist Strap and Quality Photo Microfiber Cloth