M&S Collection

Quick Dry Leggings

£22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

Whether you're hitting it hard in spin class or stretching out in yoga, do so in comfort with our women's active leggings. These sports leggings feature mesh panels behind the knee and on the ankles for a breathable feel where you need it most, and the quick dry finish ensures freshness throughout your workout. The reflective a logo along with a handy media pocket make these women's leggings an extra practical addition to your sportswear collection.