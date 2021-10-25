Dock & Bay

Quick Dry Hair Turban, Grey

£14.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

Super absorbent and lightweight microfibres in this cute Dock & Bay hair turban help dry your hair quickly and frizz-free. Not just for post-shower, the turban can be worn to keep hair dry whilst enjoying a relaxing bath, to keep hair out of your face when it's time for a face mask, or as a fashion piece at the beach or poolside. Easy to use you simply slip over your head to cover your hair, twist, and then secure into place with the elastic band. It's also made with the environment in mind with the fibres made from 100% recycled post-consumer plastic and the packaging 100% recyclable. Individually boxed it's a great gift idea.