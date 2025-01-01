I am on my feet all day, walking all day on concrete flooring. I've tried a few different shoes/boots to help keep my feet, ankles, knees, and hips from feeling broken at the end of my day without any success. Decided to give these a try. I'll be honest. I didn't really have much faith in these doing any better than the rest. These boots are amazing!!!! The change in how everything from my feet up are feeling is incredible and it seems as if, the longer I wear them, the better things get! I have found my shoe needs company and the pricing is reasonable. Perfect! Thank you Kuru!!