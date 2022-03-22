United States
27 Rosiers
Quench My Thirst
$52.00
At 27 Rosiers
A cool-to-the-touch moisturizing cream for daily hydration and glow. The weightless, cool gel texture of Quench My Thirst sinks in for instant hydration to replenish and refresh skin. Orobanche rapum combines with our Skinternal Core Blend to support skin's natural exfoliating and moisturizing processes, leaving skin soft and supple with a whole new dew-inspired glow. Oryza and rosemary calm irritation and soothe, reducing redness and letting your inner glow come through. The subtle scent of morning dew will have you - and your skin - feeling ready for anything.