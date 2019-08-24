WHAT IT IS
A moisturizing lip balm in an array of sheer color shades.
WHAT IT DOES
This tinted lip balm shields & rescues lips from early signs of aging, while delivering intense hydration & soft, subtle color. The antioxidant & vitamin-rich lip quencher is powered by a blend of essential extracts & oils to help restore the softness, moisture & elasticity that escapes lips over time while providing a protective antioxidant barrier against daily aggressors. The tinted everyday formula is vegan friendly & gently melts into skin to smooth over the look of lip lines with a radiant, dewy finish.
Part of the Sea Collection.