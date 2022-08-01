Juno Roche

Queer Sex: A Trans And Non-binary Guide To Intimacy, Pleasure And Relationships

€17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Thalia

'Queer Sex is simply phenomenal'. - Bitch Media In this frank, funny and poignant book, transgender activist Juno Roche discusses sex, desire and dating with leading figures from the trans and non-binary community. Calling out prejudices and inspiring readers to explore their own concepts of intimacy and sexuality, the first-hand accounts celebrate the wonder and potential of trans bodies and push at the boundaries of how society views gender, sexuality and relationships. Empowering and necessary, this collection shows all trans people deserve to feel brave, beautiful and sexy. Juno Roche is an internationally recognised trans writer and campaigner, and Founder of Trans Workers UK and the Trans Teachers Network. On the Independent's Rainbow List 2015 and 2016, she is a patron of cliniQ and contributes to publications including Diva, The Guardian and Vice.