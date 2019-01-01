Clarkson Potter

Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life.

$29.99 $19.48

Buy Now Review It

Antoni Porowski is Queer Eye's food expert. Having been the personal chef for Ted Allen, the food expert of the original Fab Five, he knows his way around a kitchen. Tan France is the resident fashion expert who hails from Great Britain. He is also the founder of the women's fashion line, Kingdom & State. Jonathan Van Ness is the show's personal grooming expert known for his Funny or Die series "Gay of Thrones" and as the host of the biweekly podcast, "Getting Curious." Texas-born Bobby Berk is the interior designer with his own self-titled design company specializing in hip, minimalist urban luxury designs. Karamo Brown, the culture expert, is a former social worker who has previously been seen on The Real World, Dr. Drew on Call, HuffPost Live, and Access Hollywood Live. He also founded 6in10, an organization that provides mental health support and education to the LGBTQ+ community. Together, they make up the Fab Five. Read more