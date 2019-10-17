Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Queenie Notorious Full Length Silk Kimono Robe

$900.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olivia von Halle

Inspired by Disney's Maleficent, the Queenie Notorious is cut from ten metres of continuous silk, printed with an abstract father print inspired by Maleficent's raven, Diavol. This piece will transport you back to the 1930s, where you can take your cues from the dame who inspired the original character of Maleficent.