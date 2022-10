Alice + Olivia

Queenie Bow-embellished Mini Dress

$633.28

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Alice + Olivia's 'Queenie' mini dress is designed with a sizable cutout that creates the look of separates from the reverse. Made from cotton and linen-blend broderie anglaise, it has puffed sleeves and a feminine bow that draws the eye inward. The lining ensures coverage and a smooth fit.