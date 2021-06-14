Ultra Violette

Queen Screen Lightweight Skinscreen Spf50+

£36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Ultra Violette’s “High Priestess of Glow”, the Queen Screen Lightweight Skinscreen SPF50+ comes in a lightweight, serum-like formula that’ll sit seamlessly under make up and give copious amounts of glow. A must for protecting and hydrating normal to dry skin types, this serum SPF gives a deliciously dewy finish and smells delicately of rose. Easily absorbed and never pilling, it boasts a smooth, silky texture that simply melts into skin and preps it for make up. It laughs in the face of white cast and offers an incredible SPF50+ level of protection too, all while pumping skin with vitamin C (thanks, Kakadu plum) and dragosine plus, which keeps skin feeling bouncy as it shields against infrared, visible and blue light.