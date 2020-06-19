Better Love

Queen Of Hearts Couples Vibrator

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Has your bedroom routine with your partner become a little too routine? Spice things up with this Queen of Hearts remote controlled couples' vibe featuring 10 vibrations modes in a 100% waterproof design. The remote makes this a convenient hands-free toy, or have your partner control it while you become their victim. Whatever the case, you'll be screaming "off with their heads" once you're done with the Queen of Hearts.