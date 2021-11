Royal Therapy

Queen Memory Foam Pillow

$59.99 $41.99

Buy Now Review It

Our luxury cervical firm pillow gives greater resistance under the heaviest parts of the head, and equally supports the lighter, more sensitive neck area. Royal Therapy memory foam pillow helps reduce tossing, turning and discomfort. It allows your muscles to relax properly offering natural spinal support to your body, adjusting to your unique shape promoting a deep restful sleep.