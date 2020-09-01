Curve Novelties

All Hail To The Queen Of Butt Plugs! Made in the USA! Meet the butt plug so thrilling, she could only be called the Queen! This big anal plug inserts up to 5” deep and 2” wide for filling anal fun, along with a sensual rippled design that lets you take in a little or a lot - play as deep and hard as you desire! This butt plug’s soft and flexible PVC construction makes daring anal play extra comfortable. Big and thrilling rippled and curvy anal plug Tapered tip makes insertion so easy Rippled design massages with every move Narrow center lets you play with just the upper shaft Challenge yourself by taking up to 5” deep Shaft widens out to 2” for a filling good time Made from soft and flexible PVC Suction cup base lets you play hands-free Made in the USA She’s grand, gorgeous, and going to show your booty the time of its life! The Royal Hiney Queen Butt Plug’s royal ripples and curvy design are guaranteed to fulfill your wildest anal desires. Just add your favorite lube and feel every single slick ripple fill you up to 5” deep. The upper and lower sections of the shaft widen out to a thick 2” diameter that feels so good, you’ll be shouting for joy. The Royal Hiney Queen Butt Plug’s unique narrow center lets you ease into the full length of the anal toy. Start with just the upper shaft if it’s a challenge at first, and build your way up to the whole thing. The wide base makes it easy to grip. Or stick it onto a nonporous surface like a chair or the shower wall for hands-free excitement. Cleanup is easy with Adam & Eve Toy Cleaner or mild soap and water. Pat dry.