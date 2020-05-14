Giro

Quarter Helmet

On the outside, the new Giro Quarter Helmet may look relatively similar to other low-profile, skate-style helmets out there, but it's actually a cutting-edge lid that makes a fine home for your dome. The Quarter is Giro's entry-level helmet into the gravity-chasing, dirt-jumping, pavement-pounding arena of riding, aimed at riders who aren't riding at high cardio thresholds or for lengthy stretches of time. Rather, it's meant for big impacts. This tradeoff means it's not as heavily ventilated or as light as some cycling helmets, but the tradeoff is superb protection that's as thorough as you can get without putting on a full-face. Again, it's not as light as a road helmet, for example, but the Quarter is actually the lightest helmet Giro's ever made with an ABS (high impact) shell. The exterior is comprised of a polyurethane bumper that encases the EPS foam liner, altogether forming a triple shield of protection. Giro's Super Fit shape and Fit Kit replaceable pad system ensure that you can dial in the perfect feel for your Quarter.