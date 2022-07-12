roborock

Q7 Max Smart Robot Vacuum And Mop

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200Pa, the Q7 Max+ easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning. Twin Cleaning Power: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss. Upgraded Brush System: An all-rubber brush strongly resists hair tangles making ideal for tackling long hair and pet hair. With four planes of movement it stays close to the floor for more effective cleaning on uneven surfaces. Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps of your home, effectively tracks cleaning routes, unlocks a wide range of smart cleaning functions, and can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually. Q7 Max can also offer recommendations for an ideal cleaning setting, including suction power and time, based on your rooms. Combined Dustbin & Water Tank: Combining the 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank has made both larger, so that you can clean more without emptying or refilling. Long-Lasting Cleaning: A super-sized battery powers the robot for up to 180 minutes of runtime, or a maximum vacuuming range of 3229 sqft.