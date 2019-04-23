The Inkey List

Q10 Serum

A powerhouse antioxidant, Q10 (also called Coenzyme Q10 or CoQ10) is a naturally occurring enzyme found in the body, working in the upper layers of the skin to help prevent and repair damage. However, Q10 levels diminish over time; happily, The Inky List’s sublimely simple Q10 Serum supplements this loss. Q10 promises to protect your skin from damage caused by environmental stressors such as pollution, helping to prevent and repair damage and minimise the signs of ageing that can appear if environmental aggressors have their wicked way with your skin. Thanks to a dual peptide called Syn Tacks, which provides collagen-boosting benefits, squalane and hyaluronic acid, the formula also helps to hydrate your complexion and keep it looking vibrant and youthful.