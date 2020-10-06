United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
New Balance
Q Speed Fuel Jacquard Long Sleeve
$49.99
At New Balance
Crafted with innovative fabric technology, the Q Speed Fuel Jacquard Long Sleeve features NB ICEx, which is fast-drying to help you stay cool even through your most vigorous workouts. With a lightweight jacquard knit and cut-away details at the back, this women's long sleeve shirt offers added breathability while remaining lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for your next run or yoga class.