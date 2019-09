Marques’Almeida

Python-effect Leather Clog Mules

The python-effect leather of Marques'Almeidas beige clog mules was a key motif throughout the labels experimental SS19 runway show. Theyre studded with gold-tone meal hardware and set on a chunky wooden midsole with polished angular heels that spell out the letters M and A. Style them as the statement counterpart to a simple dress and boxy bag.