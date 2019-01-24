Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Ikea
Pyssla Beads, Mixed Colors Assorted Colors
$5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
IKEA - PYSSLA, Beads, , Let your creativity flow and create your own colorful designs by arranging the beads on PYSSLA bead shape.If you want to make jewelry,
Featured in 1 story
14 Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy At Ikea
by
Cait Munro
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
bebe
Statement Coated Necklace
$29.99
from
bebe
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Ladylike Gem Necklace
$44.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Miss Selfridge
Pink Spike Necklace
$15.00
from
Miss Selfridge
BUY
DETAILS
Adia Kibur
Stone Necklace
$19.00
from
DJPremium
BUY
More from Ikea
DETAILS
Ikea
Ombyte Storage Combination On Casters
$59.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Odger Chair
$89.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Pipstäkra Duvet Cover And Pillowcase(s)
$27.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Skubb Laundry Bag With Stand
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted