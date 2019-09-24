Inspiration:
Tape à L’Oeil Collection is inspired by and named after women who turn heads, designed to stun. “Tape à L’Oeil” means eye-catching. It is a woman who exposes her femininity so that no one can miss her”. These new Eye Colours - offered in two statement-making finishes, Matte Nude and Metallic - enable a woman to enhance her eyes with a variety of looks to reveal or conceal her attitudes and intentions.
The Metallic Eye Colour is a new generation of liquid eye shadow in an amazing fusion of water an metallic pigments which inspired Christian Louboutin to design a range of highly reflective jewel tones. Each shade plays beautifully with light for an intense sparkle finish, a playfulness Christian Louboutin likens to the energy and movement of the sun.