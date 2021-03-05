Holiday The Label

Pyjama Short Set – Check – Olive

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Holiday The Label

The Pyjama Short Set is the perfect staycation uniform. Made from linen the set consists of the relaxed collared button up shirt and the high waisted elastic and drawstring short. Hand screen printed, featuring in house Holiday Check design in olive. Due to the nature of hand screen printing there can be a slight variation in colour, making each piece unique. We try to display colours as true as possible. 100% linen. Designed in Australia, made in Indonesia. Model is an Australian size XS/6 and wears S. Pyjama sets are true to size but if you like your pyjamas extra roomy go up a size. Email: fit@holidaythelabel.com for any sizing inquiries. SIZE CONVERSION S M L XL XXL XXXL AUS 8 10 12 14 16 18 USA 4 6 8 10 12 14 UK 8 10 12 14 16 18 MEASURING GUIDE TIPS WAIST: Measure the circumference of your waist. Use the tape to circle your waist at your natural waistline, which is located at or just above your belly button and below your rib cage. It's best not to suck in as you will get a false measurement ;) HIP: ​To measure your hips, wrap a soft measuring tape straight and snug around the widest part of your hips. SHORT LENGTH WAIST IN WAIST OUT FRONT RISE BUST UNDERARM TO HEM SIZE 8 / S 37cm 60cm 97cm 36cm 100cm 36cm SIZE 10 / M 38cm 65cm 102cm 37cm 104cm 38cm SIZE 12 / L 39cm 70cm 107cm 38cm 108cm 40cm SIZE 14 / XL 40cm 75cm 112cm 39cm 112cm 42cm SIZE 16 / XXL 41cm 80cm 117cm 40cm 116cm 44cm SIZE 18 / XXXL 42cm 85cm 122cm 41cm 120cm 46cm