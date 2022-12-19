Coperni

Pvc Over-the-knee Boots

$655.00 $458.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Bring an edgy perspective to your looks with these Coperni boots. Made from PVC in clean white, they have squared toes and slanted block heels with artful inner curves for something of a futuristic feel. upper: polyvinyl chloride lining: polyvinyl chloride sole: leather insole and sole square toe zipped side Made in Italy comes with dust bag comes with a box Designer colour name: Optic White