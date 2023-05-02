Loewe

Puzzle Small Textured-leather Shoulder Bag

$4750.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The 'Puzzle' was the first handbag that Jonathan Anderson designed for Loewe and it's now become an icon for the house. This version has been crafted at the workshop in Spain from soft textured-leather and, as always, can be worn in a host of different ways - from a top handle to a folded clutch. The woven interior has two pockets and there's an exterior zipped one at the back, too.