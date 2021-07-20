United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Jiggy Puzzles
Puzzle And Glue Set
$54.00$29.96
At Anthropologie
Piece together a perfect evening with this display-worthy puzzle that's designed by Jiggy in collaboration with Anthropologie. Each puzzle comes with a tube of glue and a straight-edge tool that allows you to transform the completed design into a work of art for your walls.
Need a few alternatives?
Profile Books
The Sunny Nihilist: How A Meaningless Life Can Make You Truly Happy
£13.94£14.99Bookshop
More from Jiggy Puzzles
More from Entertainment
Profile Books
The Sunny Nihilist: How A Meaningless Life Can Make You Truly Happy
£13.94£14.99Bookshop