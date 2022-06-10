Calzedonia

Push-up Bandeau Swimsuit Top Parigi

£45.00

Push-up bikini top with lightly padded cups and underwire to enhance the décolleté, with a high bridge. Soft, micro-ribbed fabric for an elegant style. The wide straps have an eyelet at the end to insert them on the underband or tie behind the neck. Back tie closure. The model is 5’ 10” (179 cm) and is wearing a size M Chest: 34” (87 cm) / Waist: 25” (64 cm)