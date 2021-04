Marni

Purple Wooden Sole Wedge Sandals

$850.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Buffed leather sandals in purple. Open round toe. Crisscrossing straps at vamp. Adjustable slingback strap with pin-buckle fastening. Logo embossed at black leather footbed. Buffed leather lining in brown. Foam rubber and wood platform midsole in yellow and tones of brown. Treaded rubber outsole in black. Gold-tone hardware. Approx. 2.5" platform.