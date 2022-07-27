Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Better Love
Purple Tap Dancer Stimulator
$69.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
More from Better Love
Better Love
Special Edition Pixie Wand
BUY
$54.99
Walmart
Better Love
Rabbit Lily G-spot And Clitoral Stimulating Vibrator
BUY
$59.99
Walmart
Better Love
Mini Zip Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
$9.40
Walmart
Better Love
Purple Tap Dancer Stimulator
BUY
$69.99
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted