Purple Take A Trip Knit Flare Trousers

£34.00

Style No. 0123615880056; Color Code: 050 Knit trousers with a 70s-inspired print. Made in a lightweight knit fabrication with a high-rise waist and a slim fit that flares at the knee. Finished with an all-over multicolour paisley motif. Content + Care - 69% Polyester, 30% Viscose, 1% Elastane - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 176cm/5'9.5" and wearing size Small