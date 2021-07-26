United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Urban Outfitters
Purple Take A Trip Knit Flare Trousers
£34.00
At Urban Outfitters
Style No. 0123615880056; Color Code: 050 Knit trousers with a 70s-inspired print. Made in a lightweight knit fabrication with a high-rise waist and a slim fit that flares at the knee. Finished with an all-over multicolour paisley motif. Content + Care - 69% Polyester, 30% Viscose, 1% Elastane - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 176cm/5'9.5" and wearing size Small