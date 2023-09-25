Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
City Chic
Purple Sequin Mini Dress
£129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Yours Clothing
Need a few alternatives?
Twisted Wunder Plus
Retro Bell Sleeve Mini Swing Dress In Blue Star Print
BUY
£29.50
£65.00
ASOS
H&M
Sequined Dress
BUY
£44.99
H&M
cider
Solid Ruffle Tie Shoulder Mini Dress
BUY
£24.00
Cider
ASOS DESIGN Curve
All Over Disc Sequin Mini Dress In Blue
BUY
£101.50
£135.00
ASOS
More from City Chic
City Chic
Purple Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
£129.00
Yours Clothing
City Chic
Purple Lace Midaxi Dress
BUY
£58.50
£65.00
Yours Clothing
City Chic
Isabella Maxi Dress
BUY
$74.50
$149.00
Avenue
City Chic
Sequin Stripe One-shoulder Long Sleeve Dress
BUY
$169.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
By Anthropologie
Mock-neck Column Midi Jumper Dress
BUY
£180.00
Anthropologie
Sister Jane
Zinnia Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
£125.00
Sister Jane
Twisted Wunder Plus
Retro Bell Sleeve Mini Swing Dress In Blue Star Print
BUY
£29.50
£65.00
ASOS
H&M
Sequined Dress
BUY
£44.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted