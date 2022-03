River Island

Purple Puff Sleeve Check Print Midi Dress

£46.00 £20.00

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Details: Check print. Shirred detail. Square neck. Short sleeve. Puff sleeve. Tie back. Midi length. Our model wears a UK 8 and is 175cm/5'9'' tall. Fabric & care: 100% Cotton. Iron on reverse. Machine wash at max 30°C gentle. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean.