Purple Poppies

£79.00

At Made

Flower power Madelen Möllard, a Stockholm-based artist, can be inspired by anything – as long as it's brightly coloured. Take her Purple Poppies print – created using a giclée technique to achieve those intense hues. Dreamy. Made exclusively for The Poster Club and printed on 265g high-quality art paper View all Home DecorView the Purple Poppies collection Dimensions Height (cm) 70 Width (cm) 50 Weight (kg) 0.25 Details Art style Botanical Assembly No assembly required Frame options Unframed Print size Gallery wall Product Material 258g art paper Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth SKU MCCPOS042MUL-UK