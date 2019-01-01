Skip navigation!
Versace
Purple Plaid Beret
$365.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Twill beret featuring check pattern in tones of purple, pink, yellow, black, and white. Logo plaque at face. Black buffed calfskin trim at brow band. Antique gold-tone hardware. Tonal stitching.
Berets Are On A Whole New Level This Time Around
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
DETAILS
Piers Atkinson
No Filter Wool Felt Hat With Veil
$561.00
from
Luis Avivroma
BUY
DETAILS
Maison Michel
Billy Suede Beret
$580.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Chunky Ribbed Melange Hat
$45.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Beanie
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Versace
Newspaper Print Shirt
£552.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Versace
Tabloid Print Nylon Bucket Hat
£330.00
£231.00
from
LUISAVIAROMA
BUY
DETAILS
Versace
Tabloid Print Shopping Bag
£610.00
£305.00
from
Versace
BUY
DETAILS
Versace
Baroque-print One-piece Swimsuit
$695.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
KKCo
Vacationer Hat In Grape Tie-dye
$75.00
from
KKCo
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (black) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (brown) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted