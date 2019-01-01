Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Miss Selfridge
Purple Paper Bag Trousers
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Miss Selfridge
Our paper bag trousers is the ultimate flattering shape and perfect styled with a cool shirt.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Reiss
Ricca Trouser
$240.00
from
Reiss
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Anne Klein
Reptile-print Slim-leg Pants
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Lacausa
Isabelle Trousers
$154.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
DETAILS
Mossimo
Ankle Pant
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Miss Selfridge
White Puff Sleeve Cropped Top
£25.00
from
Miss Selfridge
BUY
DETAILS
Miss Selfridge
Check Double-breasted Blazer
$72.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Miss Selfridge
Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Cotton Tee
$59.00
$44.25
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Miss Selfridge
Paper Bag High Waisted Vinyl Pants
$25.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Jesse Kamm
Canvas Overalls
$425.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Carhartt WIP
Bib Overall
$215.00
from
Carhartt WIP
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cotton Pants
$89.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cupra Pants
$135.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted