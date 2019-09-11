Hyde and Eek! Boutique

Purple Mercury Glass Skull Halloween Decoration Large

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring the perfect touch of spooky style to your festive decor with the Purple Mercury Glass Skull Halloween Decoration from Hyde & EEK! Boutique™. This purple decorative skull features a mercury glass construction for durable and long-lasting use, and a smooth finish gives it a sleek and elegant touch. The large size will make a bold statement amongst your decor — place a few of these purple skulls in varying sizes and colors around your house, whether on a mantel, tablescape or entryway table, for a quick and easy way to decorate for the Halloween season.