Purple

Purple Mattress

$1399.00 $1249.00

At Purple

Simple answer: the Purple GelFlex™ Grid. Specially engineered to softly cradle your hips and shoulders while totally supporting your back’s natural shape, Purple’s patented technology has been used and tested rigorously within medical and consumer applications for over 20 years. In that time, Purple engineers have researched the different mattress materials to know what pairs best with their life-changing technology. Here’s what they found: Memory foam doesn't consistently give you the support you need throughout the night and generally sleeps hot. Traditional spring mattresses don’t relieve pressure and cause a great deal of motion transfer, not to mention the squeaking. The ultra-durable Purple Grid technology cradles your hips and shoulders while giving you the support your body needs and the comfort you crave. Pair it with dynamic, specially-designed fabric-encased coils, and you get complete, immersive comfort all night, every night.