Jacquemus
Purple ‘le Chiquito Montagne’ Bag
$735.00$470.00
At SSENSE
Buffed leather shoulder bag in purple. Logo plaque at face. · Rolled carry handle · Adjustable shoulder strap with graphic strap pad · Foldover flap with magnetic press-stud and lanyard clasp closure · Embossed leather logo patch at interior · Twill lining in beige · Gold-tone hardware · H4 x W5 x D2.75 in Supplier color: Purple Leather. Made in Spain. 212553F048008