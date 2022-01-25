Ashley Stewart

Purple Lace Lingerie Bodysuit

style notes Back and better in the color of royalty, I know how much you loved the other one! You'll be pretty in lace with this chic and sexy plus size lingerie bodysuit by Ashley Stewart. Purple lace lingerie bodysuit with adjustable shoulder straps, lightly lined underwire sweetheart push up cups and cutout featuring hook closures at back. Model shown is 5'9 wearing a plus size 2X. Length 21". 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex. Hand wash cold. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.