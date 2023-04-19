Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Canna Luxe
Purple Haze Bundle
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Canna Luxe
Need a few alternatives?
Ardent Cannabis
Mini
BUY
$168.00
$240.00
Ardent Cannabis
Blueair
Blue Pure 311i Max
BUY
$229.99
Blueair
Canna Luxe
Purple Haze Bundle
BUY
$52.00
Canna Luxe
Courant
Catch:1
BUY
$80.00
Courant
More from Canna Luxe
Canna Luxe
Oshun Water Bubbler
BUY
$68.00
Canna Luxe
More from Tech & Gadgets
Ardent Cannabis
Mini
BUY
$168.00
$240.00
Ardent Cannabis
Blueair
Blue Pure 311i Max
BUY
$229.99
Blueair
Canna Luxe
Purple Haze Bundle
BUY
$52.00
Canna Luxe
Courant
Catch:1
BUY
$80.00
Courant
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted