Purple Hair Mask For Blonde, Platinum And Silver Hair

Keep Your Ice Cool Blonde: Bold Uniq by B Uniq Purple Conditioning Mask is a vital step in revitalizing blonde hair. Purple hair mask toner removes brassiness and yellow tones while conditioning the hair without dulling, delivering unparalleled blonde hair care Say No To Dry & Damaged Hair: A super hydrating formulation of natural oils in the purple hair conditioner provides intense nourishment for color-treated blonde hair to strengthen and smooth dry and damaged hair strands while deep violet-pigment tones hair to neutralize yellow and brassy hues For Blonde, Platinum & Gray/Silver Hair: Zero Yellow Purple mask subtly neutralizes brassiness in blonde shades while conditioning dry hair for high quality at-home hair care. Our hair products are recommended by hair stylists worldwide Blonde Hair - Do Care: The sun causes hair color to breakdown faster, exacerbates color fading and causes hair to become dry, dull and brittle – scientifically-formulated UV filters in purple conditioning mask absorb UV rays from the sun to protect hair against color fade to maintain color vibrancy for salon fresh, healthy-looking hair PETA Approved Vegan & Cruelty Free - Paraben & Sulfate Free - Enriched with Soy Protein, Vitamin B5 and moisturising super oils to restore dry, damaged hair. Regular use keeps brassiness at bay, repairs damaged hair fibers, improves hair elasticity, protects against future damage and leaves hair feeling soft and hydrated Purple Hair Mask for Blonde, Platinum and Silver Hair: BOLD UNIQ by B Uniq Blue Masque to Reduce Brassiness and Condition Dry, Damaged Hair - Sulfate Free Toner (200 ml) .