Bold Uniq

Purple Hair Mask For Blonde, Platinum & Silver Hair

$32.95

Buy Now Review It

Keep Your Ice Cool Blonde: Bold Uniq Purple Conditioning Mask is a vital step in revitalizing blonde hair. Purple hair mask toner removes brassiness and yellow tones while conditioning the hair without dulling, delivering unparalleled blonde hair care Say No To Dry & Damaged Hair: A super hydrating formulation of natural oils in the purple hair conditioner provides intense nourishment for color-treated blonde hair to strengthen and smooth dry and damaged hair strands while deep violet-pigment tones hair to neutralize yellow and brassy hues