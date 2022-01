Florists.com

Purple Goddess

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Florists.com

Mixture of lavender rose, lavender cushion pom, purple cushion pom, purple carnations, lavender daisy pom, purple daisy pom, purple alstroemeria, natural green ruscus, and light application of glitter. Shipped in a gift box overnight from our flower farm. Arrives in budded form